Family of WBTV meteorologist suing over deadly helicopter crash

A copy of the lawsuit shows accusations of contaminated fuel, lack of proper inspections, and piloting failures.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The wife of WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers has filed a lawsuit over the November helicopter crash in which Myers and pilot Chip Tayag died, according to court documents filed in Mecklenburg County Superior Court Thursday.

Wilson Air Center, TTWN Media Networks and iHeartMedia are named as defendants.

The suit's main accusations center on Wilson Air Center allegedly providing contaminated fuel for the helicopter. Attorneys for the Myers family cite known reports of fuel contamination, impacting aircraft on the East Coast in 2022, and said the center was negligent in failing to test for contaminants before supplying it.

The suit also accuses Tayag and the helicopter's mechanic, and "vicariously" their employer TTWN Media and its parent company iHeartMedia, of failing to properly inspect the helicopter. Tayag also faces accusations of not safely operating the craft and failing to perform the "proper emergency procedures for engine failure."

The Myers family wants a jury to award them damages, including Myers' net income, in excess of $25,000, along with punitive damages.

Myers and Tayag were doing training when their helicopter crashed near I-77. Aviation officials have not given an official cause; the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has a standard process it typically follows in the aftermath of an aviation crash.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the named defendants in the suit. Only Wilson Air Center has replied, declining to comment on a pending legal matter.

