Excitement …. Curiosity … and Wonder.

This Family Science Night is just one of 50 this school year, brought to schools by the Children’s Science Center. And for Title I schools like Annandale Terrace Elementary – they’re free. It gives these young students the opportunity for hands-on learning. An opportunity to think like a scientist. And much easier for families who may not have the means to travel to big childrens museums.

It opens a door and a world of opportunities for these students. It boosts confidence, making learning and problem-solving fun.

And that’s why this one night of science, is part of a much larger picture: to inspire curiosity within these children, giving them the tools to one day make a positive impact on our future.

The Children’s Science Center got their start more than 10 years ago with these Family Science Nights. They now have their own space in Fairfax, Virginia at the Fair Oaks Mall.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Children's Science Center.

