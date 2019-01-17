WASHINGTON, D.C., USA —

Friends and family of Makiyah Wilson gathered to remember the 10-year-old girl on Wednesday night on the six month anniversary of her shooting death.



Wilson, a fifth-grader, died July 16, after a group of masked men fired more than 70 gunshots into a crowd of people in Northeast, D.C.



Police have arrested seven people in connection to the case.



A group gathered in front of D.C. Scholars Public Charter School, on East Capitol SE, to release balloons in Wilson's honor. Wilson attended the Southeast, D.C. charter school before her death.

Wilson's mother, Donnetta Wilson, said her daughter was an amazing girl.



"She was so powerful that she comes through me," she said. "And, her biggest word to me is always, 'Mommy, it's going to be okay. You got this.'"

Wilson said she is happy with the progress the Metropolitan Police Department have made handling the case.



"I keep up with everything [in the case]," she said. "I definitely make sure I'm always present."



Both of Makiyah's grandmothers also attended the balloon release.



Makiyah's grandmother Pandora Wilson said she is confident her granddaughter will get justice.



"She will have her day in court and she will be able to speak," she said.







