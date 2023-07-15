Neighbors in Falls Church encourage the transition to clean, renewable energy

They're part of the new Falls Church Climate Action Network

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A group of neighbors in Falls Church, Virginia are working to speed up the transition to clean energy right in their own backyards. They’re part of the Falls Church Climate Action Network, and they want to encourage people to make more informed decisions when it comes to buying major items like a car, heat pump or induction range.

Call it show-and-tell for new home updates, but these small updates can make a huge difference to the environment.

"There are other things that are beneficial besides the environment, whether it be cost savings, time savings, I no longer have to buy gas. I don’t have to go to a gas station anymore," said Justine Underhill of the Falls Church Climate Action Network.

These neighbors in Falls Church want you to know it’s not hard to switch to clean energy, so they formed the new Falls Church Climate Action Network, and held an open house to show you how.

"My first thing was I want to get into solar, rooftop solar but it’s a really scary purchase and its kind of daunting to make that," said Underhill. "That’s why I wanted to get involved with this event, helping people understand what its like to make these big purchases and maybe its not so scary after all."

A 30% federal tax credit means you can quickly recoup some of the costs of installing solar panels. Homeowner, Dave Gustafson says since switching to solar, his electric bill most months is $7.00, and his panels catch enough sun to help power the rest of his neighborhood.

"Going electric it’s a process, everybody needs to start somewhere but we do need to start," said Gustafson. "So with that, some of the easier things we've done adding insulation, converting to an induction range for cooking, took out a gas stove so we feel good about the air quality inside our house too."

Going electric can make a big difference when it comes to getting rid of an old leaf blower, or replacing your lawn mower and it’s quieter too.

"The equivalent of miles and miles and miles of car driving, same pollution there from just running your lawn mower for a little bit," said Jon Ward.

The City of Falls Church is currently working on its Community Energy Action Plan and this climate group wants to be involved in helping the city cut its greenhouse gas emissions as quickly as possible.