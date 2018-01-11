FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- One of the most accomplished runners in the DC region is the track and cross country coach at Marshall High School in Falls Church, Va.

Darrell General has been Marshall High School's track and cross country coach for 16 years. Now, he's one of five finalists in a national Hometown Hero contest.

"I had an opportunity to teach kids how to run, because running is a passion for me and I've always liked doing it since I was eight years old. So, I have an opportunity to give back in the sport that I love," said Coach General.

"I didn't like running, but I stuck with it because he encouraged me to keep trying my best, keep showing up to practice. I turned into a three-season runner. And now, I'm running at regionals today. I'm top of team, on varsity. Today, I'm hopefully going to break 20 minutes and its definitely all to him. He's had faith in me the entire time even when I didn't have faith in myself," said senior Abby Schlechii.

"Coach General, he's the best because he doesn't care about how fast you care. All that matters in his eyes is that you're dedicated," said Cole, team member and manager.

General, 52, grew up in South East Washington and Prince Georges County, Md., where he lives today. He ran at Potomac High School, but didn't "blossom" as a runner until after high school. That's when he he won the Marine Corps Marathon twice and qualified for five Olympic Marathon Trials.

He's had a variety of jobs and works as a personal running coach as well. But this year, in order to be closer to his high school team, General took a job as custodian at the school.

"I think the kids made things a little easier for me, because when I see them in the school, they say 'hi coach and how you doing,' and sometimes they help me pick up some of the trays off the table," said General.

"He's always sacrificed for his family, his athletes. Even when he was running at his peak, he was working multiple jobs to support his family to be able to succeed. But he never gave up coaching," said Marshall Junior Sophie Tedesco.

His boys and girls cross country teams won district champs and Coach General won National District Coach of the Year again this year and Marshall's top male and female runners won the individual titles.

Recently, his students nominated him for a national coach of the year Hometown Hero Award. He's already made it to the top five finalists.

The award recognizes the finest coaches in the country who make an impact on their community by changing lives for the better.

General's runners say he's not just a coach, but a mentor and a friend.

"He doesn't just help them with running, but with life in general," said Cole, who says he's been personally helped several times by Coach G.

One time when Cole had a panic attack in school, Coach G turned around on the beltway and came back to help Cole. The coach also dealt with bullying by other students.

"He's really like a second family to everyone. He's the best coach I've ever had," said Cole.

The winner of the 2018 Hometown Hero Award is decided by the most number of votes online. Anybody can vote as often as they like. The Winner takes home a $25,000.

Voting goes through Friday, November 16th.

