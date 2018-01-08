FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- Inova Health, the largest health system in Northern Virginia is joining the train and eliminating the use of plastic straws in an effort to contribute to a healthier environment.

In addition to getting rid of plastic straws, Inova said they will also reduce single-use plastic items in their cafeterias and gift shops at all five hospitals. Straw alternatives for the disabled will also be offered.

As of right now, Inova uses three million straws every year, which equates to a mile of straws every day. Inova said this is part of a larger push to cut back and eliminate all single-use plastic items including utensils, coffee stirrers, dishware and cups.

“We are proud to be the first health system on the East Coast to eliminate plastic straws and look forward to partnering with our vendors to reduce unnecessary impact on the environment,” said J. Stephen Jones, MD, President and CEO, Inova.

“Inova recognizes that being a leader in healthcare means caring for our environment as well as our patients. We understand the health of our planet affects the health of our patients and community, and encourage others in our industry to join this endeavor.”

The hospital system is looking into other alternatives for the items they are eliminating. In addition Inova is looking into environmentally friendly alternatives for products that cannot be completely eliminated.

“Petrochemical plastics are polluting our oceans, clogging our rivers and filling up our landfills. Some plastics require toxic additives that can pollute our bodies when they are used,” according to Gary Cohen, President, Health Care Without Harm and Practice Greenhealth. “Inova is demonstrating great leadership in the health sector by banning the use of plastic straws and evaluating where else they can reduce their plastic waste. This announcement shows that Inova has a larger mission to heal communities and the environment in addition to providing quality care to its patients.”

Inova plans to have eliminated straws from public areas by November 15.

