FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- The city of Falls Church is providing sandbags for houses at risk for flooding. Residents must live in the city of Falls Church in order to be eligible to receive sandbags.

Each household is eligible for up to 20 bags as long as they have not already received sandbags this year. Sandbags are being handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Property Yard A located between 215 and 217 Gordon Road next to the Recycling Center. Residents can pick them up on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

RELATED: 8 AM Hurricane Florence Update: Rainfall Totals Could Reach 40"

The city will help put sandbags into cars, however will not be responsible for any vehicle damage, the city said.

After the storm, sandbags must be brought back.

Find out HERE how to best stack sandbags.

Sandbags available for City residents at Property Yard A (btwn 215 & 217 Gordon Rd, next to Recycling Center) from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wed/Th/Fri. Max 20 bags per household. Sandbags must be returned after the storm. https://t.co/DjajSOdOUY. pic.twitter.com/Hqk5Mfnu1F — City of Falls Church (@FallsChurchGov) September 11, 2018

© 2018 WUSA