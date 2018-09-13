FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- A police officer with the city of Falls Church has been arrested in connection with internet crimes against children, authorities said.

Robert MacSeain, 29 of Fairfax, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday for ten counts involving internet crimes against children.

MacSeain has been suspended pending an internal investigation. His authority, equipment, and access have been revoked. He was hired as a dispatcher for the city police in 2011. Police said he was sworn in as an officer in January 2017 and has worked the midnight shift since that time. ​​​​​​

