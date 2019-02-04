Some doctors in Fairfax County have a secret -- but it's a good one. On any given day, Dr. Ravi Gupta and Dr. Vikram Raya are examining hearts, lungs and muscles. They are healers first, but are turning their focus on being helpers.

Since 2017, they have been paying off school lunch debts for kids in Fairfax County. They noticed some of their kid's friends couldn't afford to buy lunch. To date, they have donated over $10,000.

"This kids may end up doing amazing things, if this helps them with an early start, we want to help them," Raya said.

Fairfax County is an affluent area, but still for some families paying for a school breakfast, about $0.50 to $0.65 or a school lunch, about $0.85 to a $1 is a struggle.

The doctors got money from their other business, Viking Capital LLC, an equity investment firm.

Most recently, they paid off the entire school debt at Lutie Lewis Coates Elementary in Herndon.

If you would like to pay it forward as well, you can donate here.



