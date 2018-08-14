A child died on Monday afternoon after falling off of a twenty-fourth floor balcony.

Fairfax emergency services were called to the 5600 block of Seminary Road for the report of a child falling from the Skyline Towers Apartment Complex.

When they arrived, they found the toddler dead at the scene.

This is the same complex where a 3-year-old child fell out of a window and died on May 30.

There’s no information on whether or not anyone was in the apartment with the toddler or how the incident happened. It also isn’t immediately clear if the May 30 incident happened in the same building of the complex.

An investigation is underway.

