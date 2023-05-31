x
Threat prompts heightened police presence at Lake Braddock Secondary School

The secondary school’s principal, Linsey Kearns, issued a statement to families. She said the school will continue normal operations with a few minor adjustments.

BURKE, Va. — A person threatened violence at Lake Braddock Secondary School through a social media post, the Fairfax County Public School officials confirmed.

School officials were made aware of the post "late last night" that shows an image of what appears to be a weapon. The person said in the threat that they will “shoot up lakebraddock secondary school on 5/31/23 11:30 a.m.,” according to an email sent by school officials. 

The secondary school’s principal, Linsey Kearns, issued a statement to families on the incident. She said the school will continue normal operations with a few minor adjustments.

“I understand that this information is very troubling and we are working very hard to resolve this situation as quickly as possible,” Kearns said.

The Fairfax County Police Department was alerted of the post and has been investigating the threat since last night into this morning. 

The school will increase the additional presence of FCPS Safety and Security Staff and Fairfax County Police throughout the school day.

Kearns says another update will be provided to families at noon. 

The FCPS Office of Safety and Security has a safety tip line if a child has any information to share. They can text 888777 with the keywords “TIPS FCPS” or call 571-423-2020. An online form can be accessed anonymously.

