Police: Man charged with attempted rape after attacking woman at bus stop in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to rape and abduct a woman near a bus stop in Fairfax County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers were called to the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue for a sexual assault just before 2 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned a man had assaulted a woman and attempted to rape her near a bus stop in the area of Richmond Highway and Ladson Lane.

The woman was able to fight off the suspect and run away. Police began searching the area but did not immediately find him.

Detectives searched the area the suspect is believed to have ran down and noticed a pole-mounted FCPD license plate reader. When they checked the footage, they noticed the suspect was walking in the road, close enough for the camera to capture a picture.

Investigators later identified the suspect as 36-year-old Okezie Boniface Erondu of Alexandria, Virginia.

Erondu was arrested around 8:30 p.m. and charged with attempted rape and abduction. He is being held with no bond.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

Victim specialists have been assigned to ensure the victim's family is receiving the right resources and assistance.

