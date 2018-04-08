FAIRFAX, Va.- A peaceful protest is planned outside of NRA Headquarters today. Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be in attendance.

The Parkland, Florida students survived a shooting in February that killed 17 students and teachers.

Those students have been on a bus tour, aimed at registering voters and ending gun violence. They are protesting what they consider efforts by the NRA to block gun control laws and bans on assault rifles.

Fairfax County Police said that out of an abundance of caution they will be closing Waples Mill Road between Pender Drive and Sarah Harper Way in Fairfax from 11a.m. to 3 p.m.

