FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. -- Police are searching for an 84-year-old man from Fairfax County who was last seen Thursday morning in the D.C. area.

Wayne Laverne Coil was last seen around 8 a.m., Fairfax County police said.

He is 5'10" tall and weighs around 165 pounds. Police said he has gray hair and blue eyes. Wayne was last seen wearing a purple shirt, black dress pants and black shoes. He was driving a 2012 gray Lexus 330 with VA Tags ZT1187.

Police said he is considered to be endangered due to mental and/or physical health issues.

If you have seen him or know where he might be, please call us at 703-691-2131.

