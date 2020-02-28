FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after a deadly pedestrian crash in Virginia.

According to tweets from Fairfax County Police, detectives were called to the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Monument Drive at Monument Court in the Fair Lakes area just before 9 p.m. The striking vehicle stayed at the scene, police said.

Officials said the victim is a man, however, his identity has not been released. More information will be released after the victim's next-of-kin are notified, police said.

This latest incident comes after a man was struck and killed by a hit and run driver on Alabama Ave. in Southeast D.C. Wednesday evening, according to Metropolitan Police officials. There was another fatal collision involving a pedestrian at New Hampshire Avenue at Lockwood Drive in White Oak Saturday, Montgomery County Police said. MCP is also investigating a crash that occurred last Friday in Gaithersburg. Police said Douglas Ariel Perez Martinez was hit on South Frederick Avenue at North Westland Drive by a Mercedes, he died four days later on February 25th.

According to a Governors Highway Safety Association report, looking at the deaths in the first half of 2019, cases of pedestrians being killed are at a 30-year high around the country, showing a 5 percent jump nationally.

The report states 57 people were killed in Virginia, 56 in Maryland and six more deaths were recorded in D.C. in 2019.

The GHAS data says the deaths during the day have seen a 16 percent spike, but that most pedestrians are hit when it's dark outside.

From 2009 to 2018, there's been a 67 percent increase in deaths happening at night across the nation.

