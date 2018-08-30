FAIRFAX, Va. -- A man running from officers and a K9 dove headfirst into a trash can to hide from police. And get this, while this was all happening he was actually supposed to be in court because he's charged with eluding police.

Police said the man, who was supposed to be in court while this all was happening was spotted running from Fairfax County police officers and one of their K9s. He ran past a woman's front door, around a parked car, and a then dove into her trash can headfirst. The K9 grabbed the man's foot that was still hanging out of the trash.

Police said the officer then called his dog back and got the man to lift up the lid and show the officers that he had nothing in his hands. The man was then taken into custody.

Here's the real kicker to it all: The man in the trash can and his accomplice were both supposed to be in court during the time of the arrest on Wednesday. The two were pulled over for a traffic violation two weeks ago.

Police said the man in the trash can, Keevin Allen was arrested after running away when officers pulled over the car he was in. Allen was charged with obstruction, false identification to law enforcement, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was also served with two active warrants.

The driver of the car, Kerry Howard Junior kept on driving away from police but he ended up stopping the car and was then arrested. He was charged with driving on a revoked license, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and eluding.

Both men are now facing even more charges after yesterday's events.

Police said the neighbor, who saw the man jump into the trash can sent an email to the department about the entire incident. Part of the email read:

“Watching this officer's calm, professional handling of this scary situation was very reassuring. I observed the officers' actions and demeanor while restraining and handcuffing the man, and it was polite and professional. Additionally, I had several officers come to the door and apologize for their need to dump the minimal contents of the trashcan onto my driveway… I was impressed with their professionalism.”

