Virginia man indicted on murder charges after CEO found shot to death in home

Joshua Danehower was indicted Tuesday on two felony charges (murder and the use of a firearm in a felony) in the death of 32-year-old Gret Glyer.

FAIRFAX, Va. — A 33-year-old Virginia man has been indicted on murder charges by a grand jury in Fairfax County, Virginia, in the death of a man who was shot 10 times while sleeping next to his wife.

On June 24, Gret Glyer, 32, was shot and killed in his bed, while he slept next to his wife, Heather Glyer, authorities said. The couple's two children were home at the time of the shooting, but neither Heather Glyer nor their children were harmed.

Detectives identified Joshua Danehower, of Arlington, Virginia, as a suspect through analysis of the bullet casings found on the scene from the evidence provided at a preliminary hearing, according to the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano.

Glyer was the CEO of Donor See, a “giving platform” with the mission to “build a global support network for the world's poorest," according to his family. The organization most recently started the Humanity Fund with the aim of providing relief to the most vulnerable.

In a bail assessment, officers wrote that Danehower "had been regularly reaching out to the victim's wife, his ex-girlfriend whom he wanted to reconnect with." The documents go on to say that detectives have "major concerns for her safety and those close to her."

Descano announced that a grand jury indicted Danehower Tuesday on two felony charges for murder and for the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

"My office takes violent crimes like these very seriously, and we are grateful to Dets. Trey Lightly and Matthew Greene for their excellent work on this case in pursuit of justice for the victim’s family and the community," Descano said.