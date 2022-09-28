x
Fairfax

Man charged in 82-year-old father's death, police say

Samy Hassanein, 36, fatally assaulted his father, according to police. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Credit: Fairfax County Police Department

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — An 82-year-old man was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in his Fairfax home Tuesday afternoon, and police say he was killed by his son. 

Officers were sent to the 5500 block of Justis Place around 2:37 p.m. Tuesdsy for a death investigation. According to Fairfax County police, Talat Hassanein was found unconscious at the bottom of the basement stairs, in the house where he lived with his adult sons. Medics were summoned, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Detectives say that Hassanein was found with "significant trauma" to his upper body, and it was determined that his death was not accidental. Police believe Hassanein's 36-year-old son, Samy Hassanein, fatally assaulted his father. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. 

Samy Hassanein is being held without bond at Fairfax's Adult Detention Center. His first court appearance date is not yet known. 

The investigation into Hassanein's death is ongoing, and police ask anyone with relevant information to call 703-246-7800 (select option 2). Anonymous tips can also be sent through the Crime Solvers bureau by calling 1-866-411-8477.

