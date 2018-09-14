FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. -- A 68-year-old inmate is dead after he experienced a medical emergency, Thursday evening, Fairfax County Police said.

Authorities are investigating the in-custody death of 68-year-old Haywood Summers. Police said he was taken from the infirmary at Fairfax Adult Detention Center to the hospital on September 6.

Summers had been in jail since September 4.

According to Fairfax County police the man experienced a medical emergency at the hospital around 5:25 p.m. Staff at the hospital performed CPR, however were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at 6:03 p.m.

Fairfax County Police Department will be investigating this case because it was an in-custody death for Fairfax County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is underway. Authorities said there were no signs of foul play. The sheriff's and police department are both working together to collect information surrounding the issue.

