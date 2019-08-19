FAIRFAX, Va. — Emergency crews are still searching for a missing Fairfax County firefighter and his friend who went missing off Port Canaveral, Fla. on Friday.

The Coast Guard found a gear bag they say is a lead for them in locating the two men, Justin Walker and Brian McCluney, who disappeared during a fishing trip.

People gathered Monday near Jetty Park in Port Canaveral, Fla. to pray for the two, as the U.S. Coast Guard continued to search for the pair. Both are great friends and avid fishermen who embarked on a fishing trip Friday.

Jacksonville Firefighter Association

Photos show the last time the two were seen around 11 a.m. Friday.

"He's a survivor though, he's probably has bucketed some water, they're eating sushi," Natasha Walker, the wife of Justin Walker, said Monday. "I have no doubt he's keeping himself as healthy as he can."

RELATED: Missing Florida boater's tackle bag found off St. Augustine coast | 'This is a breadcrumb'

The gear bag might be the clue the Coast Guard needed. It took Monday's search 50 miles off the shore of Jacksonville.

Walker's wife Natasha is confident her husband is alive, after what she believes was a mechanical failure with the boat.

Walker has been a firefighter with Fairfax County Fire for the past seven years, stationed at Engine 22 in Springfield, Va. Both wives believe the two have the survival skills to make it out alive.

"He's adventurous, has the biggest heart. Him and Brian are the most compassionate people, that is brought all these people here because they know these guys would do the same for them," Walker said.

RELATED: Wife of missing JFRD firefighter: 'I have an army of support ... I have faith'

Monday night, planes and boats from all over, from Savannah, Georgia to North Carolina were all aiding in the search.

Back in Virginia at home, friends say if anyone has a chance of making it out alive, it will be the two resourceful firefighters.

The Fairfax County firefighters Union said they are trying to direct any donations to the local fire department in Florida, to buy fuel for search and rescue.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the search is ongoing and there is no plan to stop at this point and they will also search into the night.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.