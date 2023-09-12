Fairfax Co. students can now get zeros for failing to turn assignments in

FAIRFAX, Va. — Didn't do your homework? Well, in Fairfax County students can now get a 0% for work they don't turn in.
This is part of the Fairfax County Public School's updated grading policies for the 2023-24 school year.
Officials say the following changes will be implemented. They were based on feedback from students, teachers, parents/caregivers, principals, and school staff:
- FCPS will maintain the current late work policy. Teachers must accept major assignments up to two weeks late. The maximum deduction for that time period is 10%. The current policy, when applied correctly, balances accountability and flexibility.
- Teachers may now give zeroes for assignments that are not turned in. Students who make a reasonable effort to finish an assignment will get a minimum grade of 50%.
- A rolling gradebook gives students more chances to show they understand the material. Teachers who use a rolling gradebook must use reassessment and grading replacement practices that allow students to update learning from past quarters.
- For teachers using a traditional gradebook, the lowest quarter grade that can be issued is 50%.
In the 2024-25 school year, officials say all grades will be on a 100-point scale, with 50% as the minimum grade for submitted assignments. All high school classes will use the new scale next school year.
