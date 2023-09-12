Fairfax Co. students can now get zeros for failing to turn assignments in

Officials say students who make at least a reasonable effort to finish an assignment will get a grade of 50%.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX, Va. — Didn't do your homework? Well, in Fairfax County students can now get a 0% for work they don't turn in.

This is part of the Fairfax County Public School's updated grading policies for the 2023-24 school year.

Officials say the following changes will be implemented. They were based on feedback from students, teachers, parents/caregivers, principals, and school staff:

FCPS will maintain the current late work policy. Teachers must accept major assignments up to two weeks late. The maximum deduction for that time period is 10%. The current policy, when applied correctly, balances accountability and flexibility.

policy. Teachers must accept major assignments up to two weeks late. The maximum deduction for that time period is 10%. The current policy, when applied correctly, balances accountability and flexibility. Teachers may now give zeroes for assignments that are not turned in. Students who make a reasonable effort to finish an assignment will get a minimum grade of 50%.

for assignments that are not turned in. Students who make a reasonable effort to finish an assignment will get a of 50%. A rolling gradebook gives students more chances to show they understand the material. Teachers who use a rolling gradebook must use reassessment and grading replacement practices that allow students to update learning from past quarters.

gives students more chances to show they understand the material. Teachers who use a rolling gradebook must use reassessment and grading replacement practices that allow students to update learning from past quarters. For teachers using a traditional gradebook, the lowest quarter grade that can be issued is 50%.

In the 2024-25 school year, officials say all grades will be on a 100-point scale, with 50% as the minimum grade for submitted assignments. All high school classes will use the new scale next school year.

READ NEXT: