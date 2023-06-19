Inside the Democratic race for the top job in Fairfax Co.

Incumbent Jeff McKay asks to be judged on his first term as Board Chair. Opponent Lisa Downing says it's time for a change.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The top job in Fairfax County, the Chair of the Board of Supervisors, pits incumbent Jeff McKay against political newcomer Lisa Downing.

McKay’s pitch to the people: He wants voters to judge him tomorrow on the last three and half years in office. Downing said she wants to see the voters' voice returned to the Board of Supervisors.

Signs of the Democratic primary popped up outside the Fairfax County Government Center. Among the most prominent in signage is the current Chair of the Board of Supervisors: Jeff McKay.

“Look back over the last three and a half years,” he said over Zoom. “This board has done remarkable things.”

McKay proudly touted the board’s record in Fairfax Co.

“This is a well-managed county,” he started. “We have high-performing schools, low crime, and a very progressive view towards the environment and affordable housing.”

However, he says there is work to do. If re-elected, he wants to see increased funding for mental health services, public safety and a focus on environmental goals in the county.

His opponent Lisa Downing agrees with his goals, but not on the Board’s record over the last few years.

“Fairfax County government is not taking care of its people right now,” she said. “All it sees are the developers saying ‘money, money, money!’”

Downing said she wants all future development to go through a prosses that keeps equity, the environment and ethics in mind. She also wants to table the development of data centers.

She got in the race because she feels the current chair and board don’t have the best interest of its residents in mind.

“I think it was summed up when the current board voted to give the future board a raise,” she said flatly.

However, when the question of a tax on meals at restaurants came up, both said it’s a more complex issue than a ‘yes’ or ‘no.’

“If there is some sort of deal in Richmond where we can reduce property tax, by raising revenue with a meals tax, I am open to that conversation.,” McKay said.

Downing echoed a similar sentiment.

“If we are going to need more money we have to be very careful about how we do it,” she said.