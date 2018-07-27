The Washington area's largest school district is beefing up security.

The Fairfax County School Board approved funding for new locks, and for new positions in security training and counselors.

After the Virginia Tech massacre 12 years ago, when the shooter killed students and teachers in classrooms, Fairfax County schools moved to ensure classrooms could be locked from the inside. Key-locking doors were installed.

But after last February's mass school shooting in Florida, Fairfax took a closer look at their own security measures. Major problems were found with those key locks. Mostly, it's too hard to keep track of those keys.

"They wanted something that much more malleable so they could go ahead and lock it quicker and not have to worry about the key," said FCPS Assistant Superintendent Jeffrey Platenberg.

Sometimes teachers didn't know where the key was.

"Making sure the substitute teacher had the key, knew how to use it, became problematic," said Platenberg.

Now, they're getting rid of the 1,800 classroom key locks that remain and replacing them with push-button locks.

"We're making it standard, so it's basically one turn from the inside, so that a teacher or student can actually lock the door. And it can be immediately locked," said Platenberg.

Money for the new locks is included in the school board's 4 million boost for security.

The largest chunk of the money isn't going to any physical security measure like locks or cameras, but to people: For 18 psychologist and counselors.

School Board members say that's what students and parents asked for.

Out of the $4 million, $2.2 will hire the 18 additional psychologists and counselors who will focus mostly on helping middle school students.

$1 million is needed for the new locks and $800,000 will go to hire eight new security experts to provide more robust training for staff, students and parents.

