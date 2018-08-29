FAIRFAX CO., Va. -- A Fairfax Co. police officer of 10 years was arrested Tuesday and charged in connection to the death of a his 6-month-old daughter.

The Frederick Co. State Attorney’s office says that police investigated after the child was injured on September 19, 2017. The child died of her injuries on October 31.

Colley, 38, turned himself in on Tuesday after a Maryland judge indicted him Monday.

In April, Colley had been relieved of his duties and placed on administrative leave when Maryland State Police informed his department that he was a suspect in the child’s death. He was placed on leave April 23 and had most recently been working out of the Reston District Station.

Colley is charged with Child Abuse in the First Degree Resulting in Death, Child Abuse in the First Degree Resulting in Severe Physical Injury, and Felony Assault in the First Degree. He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

On Tuesday, Chief Edwin C. Roesller Jr. fired Colley and issued a statement calling the charges "abhorrent."

