FAIRFAX, VA (WUSA9) -- An Alexandria man was arrested Wednesday for public intoxication and assaulting a police officer.

Officers said they were on their way to a call when they spotted a man matching the description walking outside. According to a Fairfax County Police Department report, the man smelled of alcohol, appeared unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred when talking to officers.

Police said he then kicked an officer multiple times.

Police arrested David Giron Yanez, 36, for being drunk in public and charged him with assault on a law enforcement officer.

