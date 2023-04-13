New report shows disciplinary incidents at Fairfax County schools more than doubled over last year

Fairfax County Public Schools saw a huge increase in discipline incidents reported during the first semester of the current school year.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The total number of discipline incidents reported in Fairfax County Public Schools more than doubled in the first semester of the current school year, compared to the same timeframe of the 2021-22 academic school year, according to the county discipline data.

In a report by the Office Of Intervention and Prevention Services, the county saw an increase of 12,609 of discipline incidents reported compared to the previous year.

The detailed discipline report was provided to the School Board, disaggregated by all student subgroups and schools for infractions of the county Student Rights and Responsibilities Regulation.

A variety of factors contributed to the increase in the number of behavior incidents, the school system said, which includes the restoration of pre-pandemic behavior expectations, the ongoing impact of 1.5 years of virtual learning, and stretched capacity of staff due to staff vacancies.

Most of the top 10 disciplinary infractions reported in the first semester of the 2022-23 school year stayed the same for the first semester of the 2021-21 school year.

Cutting class, minor physical altercations such as pushing, striking, or biting a student with no visible injury or minor shoving, and showing up to classes late unexcused continue to be the top three infractions during the first semester.

Other top infractions included interfering with learning in the classroom, failure to comply with staff, leaving school grounds, insubordination, and disrespectful speaking.

Engaging in reckless behavior is also included in the infractions during the first semester of the current school year but wasn't in the top 10 during the same timeframe during the previous school year.