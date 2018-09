FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Police are investigating the death of a young boy who experienced a medical emergency on a Fairfax County school bus Thursday.

The incident happened in the 2300 block of Dulles Station Blvd. around 1:57 p.m. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they performed lifesaving measures on the boy. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

No other children were on the bus at the time.

Officials continue to investigate.

A death investigation is underway after a young boy on a FCPS school bus experienced a medical emergency in the 2300 block of Dulles Station Blvd. Fire & Rescue responded & performed lifesaving measures. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital. No other kids were on the bus. pic.twitter.com/nrTYh62bxM — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) September 6, 2018

© 2018 WUSA