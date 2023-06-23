U-Haul thefts concern authorities in Fairfax Co.

Since January, there have been 32 U-Hauls reported as stolen or the vehicles were not returned within the county.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A recent arrest has drawn concern in Fairfax County over U-Haul thefts.

On June 15, during a routine patrol, Auto Crime Enforcement detectives located a stolen U-Haul in the Huntington area of Alexandria.

The U-Haul was reported stolen from a local dealership.

ACE units arrested the only occupant, Vencent Edward Evans, 30, of Capitol Heights, Maryland.

During a search of the recovered vehicle, officers located a gun, three extended magazines, and more than 200 rounds of ammunition.

Police charged Evans with unauthorized use, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of ammo by a convicted felon.

Evans is currently being held at the Adult Detention Center without a bond.

Detectives and Crime Prevention Officers continue to work with local rental vehicle distributors to ensure protocols are in place to keep their property safe.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Fairfax County police at 703-246-7800, option 5. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 866-411-8477, and by web.