3-year-old child abducted from Tysons Corner Center play area by woman

The child was later found by officers inside Coastal Flats, a restaurant inside the mall, and returned safely to family, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCLEAN, Va. — A D.C. woman has been charged with abducting a 3-year-old child from the outdoor play area at Tysons Corner Center late Thursday afternoon, Fairfax County Police said.

The child was later found inside a restaurant by officers and returned safely to family, police said.

In a news release, the child was reported missing at the mall Thursday. Fairfax County Police officers and detectives arrived at the outdoor play area in the 1900 block of Chain Bridge Road around 5:47 p.m.

Officers checked security cameras, which showed the woman, identified as Jane Pyo, 33, who stopped walking, talked to the child, and then took the child's hand. She walked into the mall and went down the escalator with the child in her arms.

Police said Pyo and the child were found inside the Coastal Flats Restaurant, which is located inside the mall. Police said Pyo assaulted the officers when they approved her, but they took her into custody.

The child was not hurt and was returned with their family.

Pyo was taken to the Adult Detention Center. She is facing charges of abduction, possession of burglarious tools, assault on law enforcement, trespassing, and served an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

Pyo is being held without bond, police said.