FAIRFAX, Va. (WUSA9) -- Two students are injured after a school bus crash in Fairfax, Va. Monday morning, police said.

The crash happened at Commonwealth Blvd. and Sideburn Road. Fairfax County police said the bus turned the corner and hit a pole with the side view mirror causing the glass to shatter.

Authorities said two students have non-life-threatening injuries. Their parents have been contacted.

Police said the scene of the crash is clear.

