FAIRFAX, Va. -- A new fire chief is on the job in Fairfax County.

Chief John Butler, a retired Marine and former fire chief in Howard County, was sworn in Tuesday. He was chosen to help fix the past problems of bullying and harassment.

Before a large crowd, John Butler, Fairfax County's first African America fire chief, spoke about his childhood in Liberia.

"I'm an immigrant. I'm a naturalized United States citizen."

He was 12-years-old when there was coup and his dad instructed him and his brothers to defend their home with weapons.

"Dad said, anything that comes down the road that doesn't look friendly, is unfriendly, is bad. And we'll have to take action," said Butler.

After they fled to America, that grit would carry him through a 21-year career in the Marines, and then with the Howard County Fire and Rescue Department.

Butler was tapped to replace former Fairfax Chief Richard Bowers who left under complaints and lawsuits regarding sexual harassment, bullying and retaliation.

Those problems were brought out into the open after firefighter Nicole Mittendorff took her own life. She'd been bullied on an anonymous website before and after she died.

Chief Butler says he does not tolerate bullying. "I don't. Not here in Fairfax. Not in Howard County, Maryland. Or anywhere, for that matter," he said.

Butler and County Executive Bryan Hill were also both targeted on that same website with racists posts. One complained that minorities are taking over Fairfax County.

Hill said that Butler called him and said, "'What is going on with these posts?' I told him to go look at post of November 21 and about 15 minutes later he called me back, (and said) I got it. No worries. We more forward. I mean, this is the tone and tenor of this country," said Hill.

Neither Hill nor Butler wanted to talk about the past problems of bullying and harassment. But several firefighters have told WUSA9 that they're happy and think this chief won't put up with bad behavior.

County Chair Sharon Bulova agrees, "Change starts at the top. And I think that John Butler is exactly the kind of leader that we need in Fairfax County, that will be a change instrument in a positive way."

"I believe we have hired this chief to incorporate our tenants of the Board of Supervisors and One Fairfax. To make everybody racially and equitably the same," said Hill.

Butler added, "I'm going to lead. I'm going to lead. Period."

The county executive has stated that any employee found to be posting racist, sexist, harassing or retaliatory comments will be subject to severe disciplinary action.

