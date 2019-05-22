FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a body they believe may be in the woods in Fairfax County along Route One after receiving a tip.

The woods are thick and are surrounded by a a six-foot fence. Search teams wore white bio hazard protective suits just before 5 p.m. as they searched in a specific area of the ground.

As of Wednesday night, police have not confirmed that they've found a body, but they've been there all day. They said they plan to be here for many more hours.

Earlier in the day, WUSA9 crews saw about a dozen tactical officers in black uniforms interviewing two young men outside of their apartments.

