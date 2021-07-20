x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fairfax Co Home Depot evacuated because of man with a knife, police say

Police said a man inside the store was harming himself with the knife.
Credit: internal

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police in Fairfax County say a Home Depot store in Lincolnia was evacuated early Tuesday morning because of a man armed with a knife. 

Fairfax County Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Gearhart told WUSA9 that officers were called to the store, located at 6555 Little River Turnpike, around 8:15 a.m. for a report of an armed man inside the store who was harming himself and threatening to harm himself more.

Officers evacuated the store and police say no one else was harmed in the incident, and no one else is currently in danger. 

Officers are on scene trying to talk to the man, according to police. A few streets around the store are closed briefly for the incident.

The man was taken into custody and is being taken to the hospital for self-inflicted injuries that are considered life-threatening, police said. All roads are back open. Police said the store and the parking lot will remain closed while officers continue to investigate.

RELATED: Police: Woman shot by Fairfax County officer after threatening multiple officers with a knife at group home

RELATED: UPDATE: Two adults, two minors charged following murder of 17-year-old in Woodbridge

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.