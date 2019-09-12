WASHINGTON — The Fairfax Connector bus strike that has delayed commutes for days has ended, according to officials from the Amalgamated Transit Union that organized the effort. Bus commuters can expect normal service to resume on Monday.

Workers seeking more benefits, better pay and annual raises decided on striking Wednesday night, with Thursday being the first day of limited services. Transdev, the private-public transport operator managing the buses, said it was prepared to offer the union an updated wage proposal before Wednesday, but the workers persisted.

More than 500 workers at the Fairfax Connector walked off the job since the strike began, according to a press release from the ATU. The group said that Transdev was able to only operate 15 routes, meaning 84% of service was shutdown.

Both Amalgamated Transit Union 1764 and contractor Transdev said negotiations have broken down, regarding agreeing to a new contract by Nov. 30.

On Sunday evening, the strikers and Transdev signed a back to work agreement while negotiations of a new contract continue. Riders of Virginia's largest bus system can expect to see a normal riding schedule for Monday.

ATU's International President John Costa said the group still has items they want to negotiate on behalf of the workers, but that the strike was a victory to those who participated.

“We still have items to negotiate, but our riders come first and foremost for us...we are going back to work because their support and that of elected officials and allies have helped us make significant advances at the table,” Costa said."Our strike was a victory, sending a loud and clear message to Transdev that we won’t tolerate their unlawful tactics at the bargaining table."

Costa also said that the workers "reserve the right to walk off the job again if the good faith bargaining by Transdev disappears." Transdev workers at Metro's Cinder Bed Road garage in Lorton have been striking for over six weeks.

The Northern Virginia Transit Commission has also recently passed a resolution further pressing WMATA on privatization.

