What we know about rapid tests and the test-to stay program

7 Fairfax County Public Schools launched Test-to-Stay pilot programs recently.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Seven Fairfax County Public Schools launched the Test-To-Stay pilot program Monday. It allows a student to remain in the classroom even after being exposed to COVID-19.

Here’s how the program works: Instead of mandatory quarantines, non-vaccinated children without symptoms take a rapid test each morning for 5 days after exposure. If they test negative, they can stay in school wearing a mask. But some parents are concerned about the reliability of the test.

So, here’s what we know about the program.

Sources:

CDC

Dr. Laurie Forlano, Deputy Dir. Office of Epidemiology at Virginia Department of Health

“I think this is the right shift for where we are in the pandemic. [Test to Stay] allows the child to be in school and not to miss school," said Dr. Forlano. "And it gives the community some confidence because the child is testing negative every day. I think parents are right to question the tests and ‘are they accurate.’ You have to balance the pros and cons of this approach."

In December, VDH recommended schools implement the test-to-stay program after the CDC called it “another valuable tool in a layered prevention strategy.”

The CDC made that statement after conducting month-long studies in about 130 schools in Illinois and California. According to this CDC Science Brief, researchers compared schools in the test-to-stay program and traditional quarantines.

The results: no changes in the safety or transmission rates among students.

Former professor at Virginia Commonwealth University Dr. Jamie Sturgill weighed in on Twitter. “As an immunologist who works with COVID patients this is a terrible idea,” she said.

Sturgill told WUSA9 she feels the program gives a false sense of security.