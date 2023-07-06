Experts urge sensitive groups, even healthy people, to stay inside or wear a mask as smoky haze envelops region

The D.C. region is dealing with smoky, unhealthy air wafting down from Canadian wildfires.

BETHESDA, Md. — The smoky haze that's enveloped the D.C. region has grounded some flights, canceled outdoor activities at some schools, and had doctors urging all of us to be cautious.

Some experts are suggesting it might be smart to break out those N95 masks again and wear them outside this time for the smoke.

Just as they filter COVID viruses, high-quality masks can help catch the tiny particles of carbon that are clouding our skies and getting sucked down into our lungs.

"Using an N95, especially if you're in that at-risk population. Otherwise, limit the time you're out there," said Dr. Albert Rizzo, Chief Medical Officer of the American Lung Association.

The smoke drifting hundreds of miles from wildfires in Canada may even be prompting 911 calls.

"Caller states there's an odor of smoke. Unknown if it's related to the air quality issue we're experiencing. There's no flames, no smoke," an Alexandria Fire dispatcher told an emergency crew Wednesday.

"I see a little bit of the haze, the smoke, there's a little bit of an undertone of fire. But I'm not having a hard time breathing. Nor are my dogs," said Ronda Davis, who was playing fetch on a Bethesda tennis court with her two Labradors.

But playgrounds were quieter than usual, as several school districts across the region canceled outdoor activities. Some are even adjusting outdoor graduation ceremonies.

"They had an option to watch it virtually," said Grace Schrader, who graduated Wednesday from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School. "And they set up a room inside the school if you didn't want to be outside," said her dad, Chris Schrader. "There were a few tears, but not from the smoke," he said.

There are websites where you can see exactly how bad the smoke is in your area, like WUSA9.com, and AirNow.gov, which showed it was well into the red in Bethesda, unhealthy.

"No question. Orange, sensitive people start noticing symptoms. When you're in the red, any activity where you're lifting, playing baseball, breathing heavily in and out is going to put you at risk," said Dr. Rizzo of the Lung Assoc.