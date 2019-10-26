WASHINGTON — World Series Game 4 kicks off Saturday night at Nats Park. Here's everything you need to know about the game.

All fans will receive a Rally Towel featuring the World Series logo and the Nationals Curly W logo. These towels will be available at all gates.

The first pitch for Game 4 will be thrown by a Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy Scholar-Athlete, accompanied by a YBA board member, Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon and pitcher Max Scherzer.

RELATED: This Nats fan sculpted his beard into the Curly W logo

Our nation's colors will be presented by U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard Marine Barracks 8th and I, accompanied by the Commandant’s Own, U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps.

The National Athem will be performed by the U.S. Army Brass Quintet.

America the Beautiful will be performed by the National Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet.

RELATED: 95-year-old Nationals fan will call ceremonial 'Play Ball!' before Game 4

Play Ball! will be announced by Charlie Willis, a lifelong D.C. baseball fan and National ticket holder. Willis was born in 1924, the year the Washington Senators beat the New York Giants in the World Series.

God Bless America will be performed by Technical Sergeant Paige Wroble, U.S. Air Force Band, during the 7th-inning stretch.

For the updated game schedule, read below:

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

*Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27:Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

Travel Day: Monday, Oct. 28

*Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

*Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

*if needed

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.