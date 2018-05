Everyone on the Nationals' team seems to be rooting for the Capitals in the playoffs against the Penguins except for one person.

The @Nationals taking BP in #ALLCAPS hats before playing the Pirates is everything we could ever ask for ❤️ #BeatPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/EkObGn0GXS — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) May 1, 2018

That person is none other than Bryce Harper.

Of course the Las Vegas Knights responded.

Anyone else rockin the @Bharper3407 look while watching the game?



Thanks for always representing the #VegasBorn Bryce👊👊👊 pic.twitter.com/iW6yyqeAjD — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 27, 2018

It's no surprise that Harper isn't rooting for the Caps. He never has.

So why switch it up, now that they're in the playoffs?

Continue being loyal to your home team Bryce, DC natives understand.

Contact Ashley on Twitter @AshleyHasSpoken

© 2018 WUSA