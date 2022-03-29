Eric Church cancels San Antonio show to attend Duke-UNC Final Four matchup

SAN ANTONIO — Country-music superstar Eric Church canceled his upcoming show at the AT&T Center, but it's his reasoning that has some fans calling him "extremely selfish."
In an email sent to those who bought a ticket to the Saturday show, Church wrote that he's instead heading to New Orleans to watch North Carolina and Duke square off in the Final Four. Calling himself "a lifelong Carolina basketball fan," he said he and his family were going to cheer the Tar Heels on instead of playing in San Antonio.
"This is also the most selfish thing I've ever asked the Choir (Church's name for his fanbase) to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community," the musician wrote, in an attempt to appeal to fans. "However, it's that same type of passion felt by the people who fill the seats at our concerts that makes us want to be part of a crowd at a game of this significance."
UNC and Duke, regarded as the staunchest rivalry in men's college basketball, is facing off for the first time in the NCAA tournament after 256 regular-season meetings.
Still, the historic matchup isn't good enough for fans who were expecting to see Church play Saturday night. And they let the musician know about it on social media.
The backlash was even harsher on Facebook, where one person called the decision "extremely disrespectful" while another said "you have lost fans permanently."
Stephanie Hobbs, who had plans to fly in from Georgia for the show, told KENS 5 directly about her disappointment, saying the cancellation especially stings "with airline flights so expensive right now."
"We are livid about this," Hobbs said. "My brother, who lives in Austin, had literally just bought two tickets yesterday and booked his room and he cancels less than 24 hours later. This is the most unprofessional and selfish thing!"
The AT&T Center's website confirms the cancellation, saying everyone who bought a ticket "will be refunded automatically." It's unclear if the concert will be made up at a later date.
