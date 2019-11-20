WASHINGTON — Chestnuts roasting, hot chocolate, Christmas cookies, mistletoe, twinkling lights, eggnog -- these are just a few signs of the holiday season. But what better way to put yourself in the holiday spirit than with a winter wonderland right here in the District?

That's right. A holiday-themed wonderland is coming to Nationals Park, and it's sure to get you feeling festive.

Enchant Christmas includes a maze, Christmas market, Santa, an ice skating trail, food and more. The self-described "world of Christmas wonder" will be at Nationals Park from Nov. 22 to Dec. 29, and is for holiday lovers of all ages.

The Christmas park will be where "magical memories are made," the website said.

"Unwrap new traditions and make memories big and small as you wind your way through a luminescent land of beautiful arches, larger-than-life sculptures and decadent delights," the website said. "Welcome to Enchant."

The picturesque holiday extravaganza will be open just in time for Thanksgiving, for those who like to deck the halls a little early. For those who like to drag on the holiday season, it stays open for four days after Christmas.

If you want to attend the festivities, you can order tickets online. There's group gifting, tickets for individuals and families and you can even host a holiday party there.

So whether you're naughty, nice or just a fan of the holidays, Enchant Christmas is for everyone.

