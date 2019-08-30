ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has fallen firmly behind building a new span across the Chesapeake Bay next to the existing bridges.

Maryland hasn't provided an estimate of the possible cost, but transportation experts predict it will be in the billions.

The numbers alone would make it worthwhile to at least study the option of launching a ferry service across the Chesapeake from multiple points as a transportation alternative, according to podcaster and Baltimore Sun columnist Dan Rodricks.

Rodricks has been promoting the idea of an all-electric fleet of ferries that could siphon off enough traffic to eliminate the need for a new bridge.

Electric ferries are proving to be reliable and economical in countries like Norway, Denmark and Finland where the first large-scale electric ships began operating in 2017.

One Norwegian company has just ordered a fleet of seven.

Videos posted by the global technology company Siemens show the ferries in operation.

"They power up while they’re in dock," Rodricks said. "They charge overnight. Shouldn’t this be explored as an alternative to building a third multi-billion dollar Bay Bridge?"

"There’s no reason why we couldn’t have a ferry service in place in the next five to seven years if that was a priority for Maryland," Rodricks said.

Rodricks said that ferries could launch from multiple points to the north and south of the existing bay bridge, attracting drivers who travel long distances to reach the bay crossing near Annapolis.

Baltimore, Chesapeake Beach and Solomons with crossings to points on the Eastern Shore might make sense, Rodricks speculated.

Maryland didn't include a possible ferry service in any of the studies leading up to the recent recommendation which narrowed the number of crossing sites for a new bridge to three.

