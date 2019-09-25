WASHINGTON — So how's your nose? Feeling a little sneezy? Eyes a little itchy?

Our long, dry September has a lot of us struggling with allergies.

Pollen from trees and grasses is actually low. But the ragweed is bad and the lack of rain means it's not getting washed out of the atmosphere.

So it's not just farmers that are praying for rain right now, it's allergy sufferers, because it could wash out some of the pollen, said Susan Kosisky, chief microbiologist at the U.S. Army Centralized Allergen Extract Lab in Silver Spring. She has been studying and counting allergens in the D.C. region for 30 years.

She 20 years of data pollen from trees has steadily been climbing. But pollen from weeds and grasses has remained fairly stable. "Whether that's related to climate change is something that's still being investigated," she said. "There have been a few studies showing if there's more carbon dioxide in the air, it could cause trees and weeds to thrive and produce more pollen."

But she said there are all kinds of variables that make it hard to forecast the pollen count next year. "It's so hard to predict from year to year," she said.

What we really need now is a hard frost. That will kill the ragweed plants and finally let a lot of us breathe easier.

But while the cool nights have some of us wanting to throw open the windows and sleep with a nice breeze blowing through the house, Kosisky said that's a bad idea. She's found trees, grasses, and weeds put out a ton of pollen at night, and the breeze through your house could leave you wheezing.

