FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person had to be taken to the hospital after a car overturned and left the driver trapped inside on Lee Highway in Fairfax County Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the area of the 15700 block of Lee Highway near Bull Run Post Office Rd.

Fairfax County police said the vehicle overturned and the driver was trapped. Crews were able to free the driver and transport the victim to the hospital.

Both directions of Lee Highway at Bull Run Post Office Road in Centreville are closed due to the crash involving two cars.