BETHESDA, Md. — A 13-year-old girl is facing life-threatening injures after being hit by a vehicle while she was riding her bicycle Friday, police said.

Police said officers and fire and rescue personnel responded to Old Georgetown Road Friday around 5:45 p.m. at the entrance ramp of the inner loop of I-495 for the report of a collision involving a bicyclist and a vehicle.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2006 Toyota Camry, driven by an 83-year-old, had exited the inner loop of I-495 onto southbound Old Georgetown Road and was trying to re-enter the inner loop on the northbound side, police said.

During the attempt, the Toyota hit a 13-year-old girl who was riding her bicycle in the crosswalk of northbound Old Georgetown Road at the entrance ramp to the inner loop of I-495, police said.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver wasn't injured.

Police said this collision is under investigation. Officials are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at (240) 773-6620.

RELATED: Pedestrian killed after being hit on MLK Jr. Highway, driver fled scene

Additionally on Friday, a pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Whitfield Chapel Road.

Prince George's County Police are investigating in the incident. Police said around 9:25 p.m. Friday, a car was traveling southbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway when "for reasons which remain under investigation," hit an adult male walking on the side of the road.

Police said the car didn't remain on the scene of the incident. Police are still investigating to determine what happened to lead up to the collision.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call 1 (866) 411-TIPS.

RELATED: Tow truck driver hit and killed while helping car on side of road

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.