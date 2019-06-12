MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County police are investigating a crash that injured a construction worker on I-270 Thursday evening.

Police said a driver of a vehicle crashed into a work truck that was attempting to block off traffic for road work construction on I-270 near Georgetown Road.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews removed a construction worker from the damaged vehicle as a result of the crash. Officials said the worker suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Thursday morning Virginia State police were also called to investigate a reported collision involving construction workers.

Virginia officials said around 12:30 a.m., a DUI driver traveling on the westbound lanes of I-66 near Quincy Street drove his car into a construction zone and injured six road workers.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 44-year-old Kevin L. Blyther, was arrested and charged. Officials said all of the workers suffered minor to major injuries and are currently recovering at a hospital.

