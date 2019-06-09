ARLINGTON, Va. — Many local fire departments across the DMV are aiding in Hurricane Dorian relief efforts. Both the Arlington and Alexandria fire departments are headed to Virginia Beach to assist residents and visitors during the severe weather.

Arlington County sent around eight firefighters to aid with water rescues. Alexandria also deployed its swift water rescue team to help.

They left Station 204 on Thursday to head to the Virginia Beach area. Additionally, the city of Fairfax sent teams to Virginia beach. This totals nearly 26 officials sent from Virginia to aid with Dorian relief.

Other areas are also providing help to those impacted by the storm.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan authorized the deployment of members of the Maryland Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The teams will assist in potential rescues as the storm continues its track up the East Coast.

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Dorchester, St. Mary's, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties, and Hogan is urging Maryland residents to prepare for strong winds and flooding.

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency said it's increased Maryland's activation level, and the State's Emergency Operations Center is staffed with emergency management personnel and state agency representatives.

