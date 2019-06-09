OCEAN CITY, Md. — As Hurricane Dorian, a Category 1 storm, is making waves across the East Coast, residents and visitors are experiencing max winds of 90 mph.

Dorian's impact can be felt in Ocean City, Maryland.

Rick Meehan,the mayor of ocean city, said what Ocean City is experiencing is similar as to what they'd experience during a Nor'easter.

"We're pretty fortunate," he said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to those in the south of us that have been devastated by Hurricane Dorian, but for the most part it seems to be moving off the coast."

Dorian brings windy conditions, showers, and coastal flooding southeast of the D.C. Metro.

Dorian made landfall at Cape Hatteras at 8:35 a.m. Friday and is now pulling away from the coast. Delmarva beaches have been hit with rain and gusty winds associated with Dorian.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from north of Chincoteague, VA to Fenwick Island, DE, for the Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point to Drum Point & for Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island.

"The effects we get are going to be minimal," Meehan said. "The storm's moving very quickly, so it should be out of here pretty quickly. We're looking to get one to three inches of rain. Storm surge, they're below right at four feet, which really don't cause us a significant amount of problems on the bay side."

Dorian remains a category 1 hurricane moving further out in the Atlantic Ocean.

The showers and gusty winds associated with Dorian extend to Maryland, Delaware and Virginia beach towns. Ocean City has experienced moderate to heavy rainbands associated with Dorian and winds gusts have been more than 30 mph.

Flooding from high tide also closed off access to the Ocean City inlet.

