Video: DoorDash driver curses at Texas woman who tipped $5 for $20 pizza order

AUSTIN, Texas — A TikTok video going viral online shows a DoorDash delivery driver in Texas swearing at a customer over the $5 tip she gave him for a $20 order.

"I just want to say it's a nice house for a $5 tip," the driver can be heard saying as he walks away from a home in the door camera video posted to TikTok earlier this week by a user under the name Lacey Purciful.

The woman in the video can be heard saying "you're welcome" in a seemingly sarcastic tone.

"F*** you," the driver responds before walking away.

The video has been viewed more than 25 million times since it was posted.

In a separate post days later, Purciful says in the comment section that the driver had been fired and she got refunded the $5 tip as a credit. A DoorDash spokesperson confirmed the driver was removed from their platform and reached out to this customer.

"Respectfully asking for a tip is acceptable but abusing or harassing someone is never acceptable," the DoorDash spokesperson told WFAA in an email. "Our rules exist to help ensure everyone who uses our platform - Dashers, customers, merchants - have a safe and enjoyable experience. We expect everyone to treat others with respect and we will enforce our rules fairly and consistently."

It appears the incident happened in the area of Austin, Texas, but is unclear precisely where in relation to the state capital. Purciful has posted numerous videos about the city of Austin and also Austin police. Another one of her posts from March also garnered millions of views, where she shows the scene of a car crash.

The viral video sparked conversation in the comment section about tipping culture in the US. Many complained the tipping culture has reached its ... tipping point, something WFAA's Jason Wheeler has touched on this year.

Thirty-one percent of people surveyed by Forbes feel pressured by the process of tipping. Which means they are probably feeling pressured often these days. Fifty-one percent of people in another survey said they have been adding a gratuity when they normally wouldn’t just because they were presented a screen at checkout.

Wheeler also talks about how generous Texas tippers are compared to the rest of the US.