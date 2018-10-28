WUSA9's Bria White sat down with Joel Rubin. He is a DC local now, but when he was young he went to the synagogue targeted Saturday.

Rubin: "It's not something that in a tight now warm friendly community like Pittsburgh won whatever anticipate could happen."

Reporter: "Say one of your daughters comes up to you and says, 'Why is this happening? Why do people do this?"'

Rubin: "Well, they did.

She asked if it was because we are Jewish and not Christian. I don't believe that Americans are anti-Semites. I'm an American but I don't want my daughter to wonder if her religion is going to cost her pain."

"It's extremely highly likely that these are peers of my parents -- people that I may know if not family.

I think it's like when you have an accident and you break a bone. At first, you don't really feel it at all. You break your wrist and it feels a little numb then it really starts to hurt.

I think we're just about entering that. Right now, people in Pittsburgh are shocked. They're going to have vigils right now but when names come out it's going to really hurt. It's going to really hurt."

