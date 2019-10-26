WASHINGTON — D.C. police are urging Nationals fans not to fall for ticket scalpers.

Scalpers are people who mass-buy event tickets and sell them for a slightly inflated price once official vendors are sold out.

"They prey on people’s passions, knowing many regard the chance to see their favorite artists or teams as priceless," police said.

The scalpers usually hang out around venues before the events starts, trying to find potential buyers. But the internet has allowed them to take the scam one step further.

"While scalpers usually create fake tickets to sell in person, online they can easily take your money without ever having the product to sell in the first place," police said.

Police are urging people to avoid buying tickets from scalpers, and to use official sites only.

As a reminder, citizens are encouraged to use the Safe Exchange Zones when conducting in-person transactions using online applications such as Craigslist and Offer Up.

